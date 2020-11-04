'Dexter' Revival Details: 'People Are Going to Die'

America's most well-meaning serial killer is coming out of retirement. Dexter — Showtime's 2006-13 drama about Dexter Morgan, Miami police blood spatter expert and murderer of murderers — will be back next fall in a 10-episode limited series.

Dexter (Michael C. Hall) was presumed dead after his boat capsized during a hurricane in the finale, but in the episode's last minutes, we saw him living a quiet, solitary life working for a lumber company in Oregon.

"We're moving forward to an ending that will be, as Chekhov said, surprising but inevitable," says executive producer Clyde Phillips.

In the revival, eight years have passed, and Dexter is in a new locale, "somewhere we've never seen him before," says Phillips, who plans to start production in January.

Familiar characters return (maybe Dexter's now-teenage son, Harrison?), and Dexter again battles a big, bad character à la John Lithgow's Trinity Killer or Jimmy Smits' murderous ADA Miguel Prado from the series.

But his biggest adversary, of course, is himself.

"Dexter always has what we call 'the dark passenger' living inside him," says Phillips. "He is more grounded than he's ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die."

Dexter, Returning 2021, Showtime