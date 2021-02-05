‘Black Lightning’ EP Previews the Final Season’s Premiere, ‘Getting Back to Family’

The groundbreaking DC Comics-based drama that put a Black superhero front and center is plugging in to a more emotional power source for its fourth and final season.

“A big thing this year is getting back to family and dealing with all the things that they’ve gone through,” BlackLightning‘s executive producer Salim Akil previews. Picking up a year after last March’s triumphant defeat of the meta-powered Markovian army, Freeland’s electrified crime fighter Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) still mourns his old friend Henderson (Damon Gupta), who died during the battle.

Meanwhile, equally supercharged daughters Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) watch over their city. “[It’s been] relatively peaceful,” Akil notes. “But after any war, gangs pop up and fight for territory.”

That means fans can expect to see the return of crime lord Lala (William Catlett) as well as seemingly reformed kingpin Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). He, Akil notes ominously, is “coming [back] to town with a vengeance.”

Black Lightning, Season Premiere, Monday, February 8, 9/8c, The CW