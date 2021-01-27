Netflix Orders Adaptation of LGBTQ Graphic Novel 'Heartstopper'

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
Heartstopper-art
Alice Oseman/Netflix

Alice Oseman's LGBTQ graphic novel Heartstopper has been commissioned by Netflix UK as an eight-part live-action series.

Heartstopper is a coming-of-age story about friendship and love between two high school boys in England. It has gained a large and loyal fanbase since it first appeared as a webcomic in 2016 via Tumblr and Tapas, and then subsequently published by Hachette Children’s Group.

'Too Hot to Handle' Renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 at NetflixSee Also

'Too Hot to Handle' Renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 at Netflix

Check out our handy list of renewals across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.

“This is a story that deserves to be told,” said Alexi Wheeler, director, Kids & Family Content at Netflix, in the official announcement. "I am so proud to be championing Charlie and Nick’s story. We care deeply that all young people see themselves reflected in our content."

Oseman, who is writing all eight episodes, has been celebrating the show on social media, recently posting about the talent search:

See-Saw films is producing, and Doctor Who and Sherlock's Euros Lyn will direct.