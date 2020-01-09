'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan Sings on 'Elena of Avalor' (VIDEO)

We knew she could make people laugh, but we didn't know she had some serious vocals! Rachel Brosnahan is returning to Disney's Elena of Avalor as Princess Chloe, and this time she's showing off her musical chops.

In an exclusive clip for the Friday, January 10 episode, "The Birthday Cruise," Princess Chloe duets with the titular Elena and they learn some lessons along the way. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress made her Elena of Avalor debut in late 2019, calling the role a "lifelong dream."

Lifelong dream to become a Disney Princess...✅ https://t.co/GuWu0E2fC8 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) October 10, 2019

Now, she's putting her pipes on display as she belts out a tune in which Elena attempts to teach Chloe about the power of friendship.

In the episode, Elena throws a birthday party for Princess Chloe aboard the royal sailboat, but things go awry when they become marooned on a magical island where a cursed sea nymph lives.

Get a sneak peek by checking out the clip above and don't miss Elena of Avalor's latest episode when it airs this Friday.

Elena of Avalor, "The Birthday Cruise," Friday, January 10, 1:30/12:30c, Disney Channel and DisneyNOW app