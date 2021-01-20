'The Luminaries' First Look: Starz's New Zealand Period Drama Is an Epic Romance (VIDEO)

Starz is bulking up its Valentine's Day lineup with the addition of the limited series The Luminaries, scheduled to air directly after the highly anticipated Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham February 14 premiere.

The Luminaries is based on novelist and series creator Eleanor Catton's epic story of love, murder, and revenge.

Eve Hewson (The Knick), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), and Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) headline a series about men and women who have traveled across the world to make their fortunes. Set in the 19th century amid New Zealand's gold rush, it focuses on Hewson's Anna Wetherell, a young adventurer who sails from Britain to begin a new life.

When she meets Pate's Emery Staines, there's an immediate connection; as their love story unfolds, the biggest question they'll ask themselves is whether we make our own fortunes, or do fortunes make us?

Other cast members include Marton Csokas (Into the Badlands) and Ewen Leslie (The Gloaming).

Below, your sneak peek!

The Luminaries, Season 1 Premiere, Sunday, February 14, 9:30/8:30c, Starz