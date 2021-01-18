What's better than one serial killer offering insight into an ongoing investigation? Two, with the second played by someone who seems to be delighting in the dark side of his character.

Christian Borle debuts in the second episode of Prodigal Son Season 2 as Friar Pete, an inmate at Claremont Psychiatric with Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) meeting him.

As Martin's enjoying some time outside (granted, he and his fellow inmates are tethered to poles), Malcolm stops by to get help from his father on a case. But first, good ol' dad wants to check in on how he's doing. "You're going through quite a change," Martin reminds the man who chopped up a body to protect his sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), after she killed the evil Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).

Malcolm, however, wants to focus on the case. "I can do more than help. After you called, I had a splendid idea. We have so many special minds here, why not call in an expert?" Martin suggests.

Friar Pete was ejected from his monastery for his extreme views and then went on a killing spree. Watch the clip above for Malcolm's chilling (but very fun) introduction to his new consultant and to hear about the case.

In "Speak of the Devil," after a priest's murder, Malcolm deals with its effect on his own trauma. Martin learns that Friar Pete has a secret, and Ainsley becomes worried Jessica (Bellamy Young) is hiding something about her relationship with Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips). Plus, Dani (Aurora Perrineau), Malcolm, and Gil rally behind JT (Frank Harts) and urge him to speak to his union rep about the discrimination he's been facing.

Prodigal Son, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox