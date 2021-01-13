'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Lineup Continues With the Packers' Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to Jeopardy!, following in Ken Jennings' shoes.

Rodgers, who won Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, revealed the news (not yet confirmed by Jeopardy!) January 12 on The Pat McAfee Show.

Following the passing of Alex Trebek, the game show is turning to a series of guest hosts; there's no word yet when it will announce a long-term replacement. First up is the "Greatest of All Time" winner Jennings (who started January 11). There have also been reports that Katie Couric is one of the upcoming guest hosts, but so far, Jeopardy! has yet to officially announce anyone besides Jennings.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers shared on Pat McAfee. "They're doing some guest hosting spots and ... I had the opportunity to be one of those."

At a press conference the same day, however, Rodgers said he had "jumped the gun a little bit" on his announcement.

.@AaronRodgers12 meets with the media on Tuesday as the #Packers prepare for the Rams 🎥 https://t.co/UPCrMw0D2X — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 12, 2021

"I'm really excited about it," he said, noting he'd been in talks for a bit. "That show has been so special to me over the years. It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years, six o'clock, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can."

Rodgers also spoke about his time on the show as a contestant, calling it "a dream come true."

"To get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we're all obviously sad about his passing," he added. "There's this nostalgic connection to certain figures in our life based on our childhood and where we were and those times we had those memories. It almost makes these people feel like family, like you know them."

