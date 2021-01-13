'The Goldbergs' Sneak Peek: Bev & Adam Put on a Murder Mystery Dinner Party (VIDEO)

The Goldbergs are taking a page from the Clue book as Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) put on a special dinner in "Bevy's Big Murder Mystery Party."

In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the January 13 episode, above, Beverly's guests settle in for some fun and enjoy the food prepared by their host. While they munch on snacks, some gab about allergy-induced rashes and ruined vacations, which almost destroys the mood at the table.

Luckily, Adam, who's embracing his role as host, is there to interrupt the awkward topics by presenting the diners with weapons of their choosing. "Ladies and gentleman, are you aware of the bond you share tonight?" Adam asks.

"You are all about to embark on a two-hour grand mystery full of scripted twists and turns ending in murder," he announces, placing a covered platter that holds the weapons on the table. What will the guests choose?

Catch "Bevy's Big Murder Mystery" to find out.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC