Joe Biden Elected President of the United States, Kamala Harris Is the First Female VP

The winner of the 2020 presidential election has been declared.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won over incumbent Donald Trump and will be the 46th President of the United States, according to a projection by CNN. (Watch it below).

Kamala Harris will be the first female Vice President. She will also be the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position, as well as the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."

"America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," the President-elect wrote on Twitter soon after the announcement. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris added. "It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."

It was a win in Pennsylvania (with 20 electoral votes) that gave the former vice president (under former President Barack Obama) a total of 273 electoral votes (to Trump's 214). This comes as votes are still being counted, more than three days after Election Day, in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Trump is the first president to lose a bid for reelection since George H.W. Bush in 1992 (to Bill Clinton). He has not yet conceded and in a statement (via Fox News) said, "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."