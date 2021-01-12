Monday TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Tops Night But Is Down From Premiere

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Matt James The Bachelor Season 25 Episode 2
ABC/Craig Sjodin

In the second week of Matt James' search for love, The Bachelorslipped both in the key demo (1.1 rating among adults 18-49) and viewers (4.6 million). Meanwhile, The Good Doctor returned down from its fall finale.

Elsewhere on the night, All American Stories on the CW debuted to a 0.1 rating and 376,000 viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, January 11, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Bachelor (ABC)1.25.0
The Neighborhood (CBS)0.64.0
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)0.53.0
9-1-1 (Fox)0.42.2
All American Stories (CW)0.1376,000
8:30 p.m.Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)0.43.3
9:00 p.m.The Bachelor (ABC)1.04.2
All Rise (CBS)0.32.5
The Wall (NBC)0.52.7
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)0.42.1
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)0.1435,000
10 p.m.The Good Doctor (ABC)0.53.9
Bull (CBS)0.32.9
Weakest Link (NBC)0.52.4