Monday TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Premiere & 'The Neighborhood' Win the Night

The Bachelor premiere with Matt James was the clear winner in the key demo (a 1.25 rating among adults 18-49), but it did lose viewers between the first and second hours.

However, it was the comedy The Neighborhood that emerged victorious in total viewers, with 6.0 million tuning in to its first 2021 episode. Fellow CBS series Bob ♥ Abishola and Bull also pulled in more viewers than the latest search for love on ABC.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, January 4, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):