A Guide to 2021 Premiere Dates for New & Returning Shows

The 2020-2021 season may be a bit different due to some shows getting late starts, but a new year still means fresh and returning shows coming to primetime.

From fall shows now premiering in January to summer additions to soon-to-be-faves on streaming, we have you covered with all the dates you need to know for 2021 below.

January

January 18

All American (The CW)

9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

January 19

The Night Caller (Sundance Now)

January 20

Nancy Drew (The CW)

Riverdale (The CW)

January 21

grown-ish (Freeform)

Legacies (The CW)

The Rev (USA)

Walker (The CW)

January 22

Little Women: Atlanta (Lifetime)

Losing Alice (Apple TV+)

Painting With John (HBO)

The Sister (Hulu)

3 Caminos (Prime Video)

January 24

Bridge and Tunnel (Epix)

Charmed (The CW)

January 25

Snowpiercer (TNT)

January 26

The Misery Index (TBS)

mixed-ish (ABC)

To Tell the Truth (ABC)

January 27



Resident Alien (Syfy)

January 29

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix)



January 31

The Long Song (PBS)

February

February 3

Firefly Lane (Netflix)

February 4

Fast Foodies (truTV)

Impractical Jokers (truTV)

Impractical Jokers: After Party (truTV)

Summer House (Bravo)

February 5

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)

February 7

The Equalizer (CBS)

February 8

Black Lightning (The CW)

February 10

Tough as Nails (CBS)

February 11

Clarice (CBS)

February 14

American Idol (ABC)

Cherries Wild (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Men in Kilts (Starz)

February 17

I Survived a Crime (A&E)

February 19

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

February 23

The Flash (The CW)

Superman & Lois (The CW)

February 24

Snowfall (FX)

February 25

Punky Brewster (Peacock)

February 28

The Walking Dead (AMC)

February TBA

Kenan (NBC)

Young Rock (NBC)

Winter

The Crew (Netflix)

March

March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

March TBA

Breaking Bobby Bones (National Geographic)



Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)



New Amsterdam (NBC)

April

April 5

Hemingway (PBS)

April TBA

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+)

May

May TBA

Loki (Disney+)

Spring

Evil (CBS)

Halston (Netflix)

Home Economics (ABC)

Manifest (NBC)

Rebel (ABC)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Summer

Fantasy Island (Fox)

Heels (Starz)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Us (PBS)

October

October 1

Dune (HBO Max)

Fall

Dexter (Showtime)