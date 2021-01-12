A Guide to 2021 Premiere Dates for New & Returning Shows
The 2020-2021 season may be a bit different due to some shows getting late starts, but a new year still means fresh and returning shows coming to primetime.
From fall shows now premiering in January to summer additions to soon-to-be-faves on streaming, we have you covered with all the dates you need to know for 2021 below.
January
January 18
All American (The CW)
9-1-1 (Fox)
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
January 19
The Night Caller (Sundance Now)
January 20
Nancy Drew (The CW)
Riverdale (The CW)
January 21
grown-ish (Freeform)
Legacies (The CW)
The Rev (USA)
Walker (The CW)
January 22
Little Women: Atlanta (Lifetime)
Losing Alice (Apple TV+)
Painting With John (HBO)
The Sister (Hulu)
3 Caminos (Prime Video)
January 24
Bridge and Tunnel (Epix)
Charmed (The CW)
January 25
Snowpiercer (TNT)
January 26
The Misery Index (TBS)
mixed-ish (ABC)
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
January 27
Resident Alien (Syfy)
January 29
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix)
January 31
The Long Song (PBS)
February
February 3
Firefly Lane (Netflix)
February 4
Fast Foodies (truTV)
Impractical Jokers (truTV)
Impractical Jokers: After Party (truTV)
Summer House (Bravo)
February 5
The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+)
February 7
The Equalizer (CBS)
February 8
Black Lightning (The CW)
February 10
Tough as Nails (CBS)
February 11
Clarice (CBS)
February 14
American Idol (ABC)
Cherries Wild (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Men in Kilts (Starz)
February 17
I Survived a Crime (A&E)
February 19
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
February 23
The Flash (The CW)
Superman & Lois (The CW)
February 24
Snowfall (FX)
February 25
Punky Brewster (Peacock)
February 28
The Walking Dead (AMC)
February TBA
Kenan (NBC)
Young Rock (NBC)
Winter
The Crew (Netflix)
March
March 19
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)
March TBA
Breaking Bobby Bones (National Geographic)
Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
New Amsterdam (NBC)
April
April 5
Hemingway (PBS)
April TBA
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
Secrets of the Whales (Disney+)
May
May TBA
Loki (Disney+)
Spring
Evil (CBS)
Halston (Netflix)
Home Economics (ABC)
Manifest (NBC)
Rebel (ABC)
Rutherford Falls (Peacock)
Summer
Fantasy Island (Fox)
Heels (Starz)
Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Us (PBS)
October
October 1
Dune (HBO Max)
Fall
Dexter (Showtime)