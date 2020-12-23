Could a 'Sex and the City' Revival Be Heading to HBO Max?

Reboots and revivals really are all the craze, so it's not shocking to hear that HBO's most fashionable bunch could be following suit.

That's right, a Sex and the City revival is rumored to be in the works, but the potential project would exclude one major character. According to Page Six, HBO Max is reportedly considering a limited series return for the fan favorite.

The episodes would see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York but not Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones. Page Six credited "a well-placed industry insider" with the information.

The exclusion of Cattrall isn't altogether surprising after headlines in 2018 suggested there was a spat between the actress and Parker. A third movie was supposed to come together as well, but Cattrall reportedly wanted nothing to do with it.

This isn't the first time hope has been given to fans regarding Sex and the City's future as Parker told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she'd be interested in a "revisit" of the show. Is 2021 finally the right time?

Running from 1998 to 2004, the series about four friends living in New York City has continued to be a pop culture staple ever since. The films proceeding were released in 2008 and 2010. Until this rumor is confirmed or denied, catch up on the show and films via HBO Max.

Sex and the City, Streaming now, HBO Max