Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
2021 has begun, and it's filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — and there are more to come with some in the works.
But TV series can't last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you'll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)
Amazon
Bosch, 7 seasons
Goliath, 4 seasons
AMC
The Walking Dead, 11 seasons
Better Call Saul, 6 seasons
The Walking Dead: World Beyond, 2 seasons
The CW
Black Lighting, 4 seasons
Supergirl, 6 seasons
E!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 20 seasons
Epix
Perpetual Grace, LTD, 2 seasons
HBO
His Dark Materials, 3 seasons
History Channel
Vikings, 6 seasons
Netflix
Lucifer, 6 seasons (3 on Netflix)
Dear White People, 4 seasons
Grace and Frankie, 7 seasons
The Crown, 6 seasons
Ozark, 4 seasons
Dead to Me, 3 seasons
Atypical, 4 seasons
Lost in Space, 3 seasons
Showtime
Shameless, 11 seasons
Syfy
Van Helsing, 5 seasons
TNT
Claws, 4 seasons