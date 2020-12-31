Hollywood Pays Tribute to Beloved 'Gilligan's Island' Actress Dawn Wells

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Gilligans Island Dawn Wells
Courtesy of Everett Collection

Hollywood has been paying tribute to Gilligan's Island actress Dawn Wells who died in Los Angeles at age 82 after battling COVID-19. The actress passed away Tuesday and was one of the last surviving series regulars from Gilligan's Island along with Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant.

After mesmerizing audiences in the hit '60s show, it's not surprising to see so many other TV stars memorializing Wells now. Her Gilligan's Island co-star Tina Louise led the tributes.

“Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face,” Louise told the New York Post. “Nothing is more important than family and she was family. She will always be remembered.

bianculli

From left to right, Alan Hale Jr. (1921 - 1990) as The Skipper, Tina Louise as Ginger Grant and Bob Denver (1935 - 2005) as Gilligan in the television series 'Gilligan's Island', circa 1964. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“We were part of the wonderful show that everyone loves and has been a great source of comfort, especially during these times.

"The show will live forever — and so will she. We’re going to remember her with a smile.”

On Twitter, other celebrities and fans paid tribute to the TV star:

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33See Also

'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dies at 33

A look back at the stars we lost this year, from producers to actors and actresses.