Hollywood Pays Tribute to Beloved 'Gilligan's Island' Actress Dawn Wells

Hollywood has been paying tribute to Gilligan's Island actress Dawn Wells who died in Los Angeles at age 82 after battling COVID-19. The actress passed away Tuesday and was one of the last surviving series regulars from Gilligan's Island along with Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant.

After mesmerizing audiences in the hit '60s show, it's not surprising to see so many other TV stars memorializing Wells now. Her Gilligan's Island co-star Tina Louise led the tributes.

“Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face,” Louise told the New York Post. “Nothing is more important than family and she was family. She will always be remembered.

“We were part of the wonderful show that everyone loves and has been a great source of comfort, especially during these times.

"The show will live forever — and so will she. We’re going to remember her with a smile.”

I will always remember Dawn's kindness to me. We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do — always with a smile on her face. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/teFLyVv07C — Tina Louise (@TheTinaLouise) December 31, 2020

On Twitter, other celebrities and fans paid tribute to the TV star:

It was such a thrill for me to meet Dawn Wells when she came to see Two and a Half Men. She could not have been more lovely and gracious. I’m so grateful that I got to enjoy the work she loved doing. #RIPDawnWellshttps://t.co/7pGCPhM798 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 30, 2020

Absolutely devastated to share the news that my lifelong friend, Dawn Wells, has passed away. She was feisty, funny, talented and beautiful. I’m heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/h3qG88aSOR — Erin Murphy (@Erin_Murphy) December 30, 2020

Oh, this so sad. Bon voyage, Mary Ann. Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82 - CNN https://t.co/mDPJUOLNsk — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 30, 2020

I always got a sense from watching the show that you were a beautiful person inside and out in real life. Thanks for all the great memories. Have fun up there in heaven with Gilligan, the Skipper, the Professor, and Mr. and Mrs. Howell! https://t.co/jKEGe5SmAlpic.twitter.com/v8Zbi5lcIE — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) December 30, 2020

Rest In Peace, Dawn Wells.

https://t.co/azyHVxE1q6 — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) December 30, 2020

Condolences to the family of Dawn Wells. Very sad. 😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 30, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Dawn Wells. She was a delight to interview... pic.twitter.com/drbXsZ3Hq9 — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) December 30, 2020

R.I.P. to Dawn Wells, childhood TV heroine and person who left me the best voicemail ever pic.twitter.com/9vsmxLRmD2 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) December 31, 2020