Michael Chiklis Returns to TV in the Nail-Biting Drama 'Coyote'

"He's still a beast!" Coyote executive producer David Graziano says, marveling atthe ex–Shield star's fighting form in this tense, engaging drama.

Emmy winner Michael Chiklis plays crusty Ben Clemens, retiring from a 32-year career as a border patrol agent when a pregnant Mexican teen, Maria Elena (Emy Mena), needs his help crossing into America.

"She's got a father-shaped hole in her life and Ben has a daughter-shaped hole," Graziano says of their unlikely connection.

Maria Elena also has ties to a Mexican cartel, which forces Ben to use his resourcefulness on their behalf. Through his circumstances, and the people he meets, he'll see a much more nuanced view of illegal immigration than he had as an agent. "It's not like Breaking Bad," Graziano says. "In a way, it's like Breaking Good."

Coyote, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 7, CBS All Access