New year, new crossovers between CBS sister soaps The Young and the Restlessand The Bold and the Beautiful, with characters from both popular daytime dramas making appearances on the other show. For fans of either show, it won't come to any surprise that much of the drama is due to that pot-stirrer, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

The crossover action begins the week of January 11 when Y&R's Summer Newman (Hunter King) takes a trip from Genoa City to Los Angeles to dig up dirt on Sally, who moved from B&B to Y&R in November. While in Los Angeles, where B&B is set, Summer meets, among others, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). On the flip side, B&B's Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) make appearances in Y&R's Genoa City this week. And you can expect the crossover fun to continue beyond next week so keep an eye peeled on more unexpected appearances.

It's been awhile since the shows have crossed over. In fact, this hasn't happened between B&B and Y&R since 2017, when patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) visited Genoa City to help out his former lover, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman).

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS. Check local listings for time in your area.