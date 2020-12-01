'Y&R' 12,000th Episode Sneak Peek: Wedding Second Thoughts (VIDEO)

For the 12,000th episode of CBS's long running The Young and the Restless on Tuesday, December 2, a wedding has been planned between Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Chance Chancellor (temporarily played by Justin Chaston, Ordway's real-life husband). It's a soap opera's prerogative, though, to throw in some surprises. And, if you saw the episode on December 1, you saw that the couple had yet to make it to the altar — they had taken a beat to make sure the wedding was the right next step for them.

It's no surprise that Abby would want to talk with her wise (and oft-married) father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to make sure she has her head on straight when it comes to her choice of partners. To find out what he tells her, watch the exclusive clip above.

Keep some tissues close by because this is one loving exchange between father and daughter.

The Young and the Restless, weekdays, CBS. Check local listings for times in your area.