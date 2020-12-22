'Wheel's Vanna White on 2020, From Holiday Movies to Her Christmas Traditions (VIDEO)

We'd like to buy three vowels: OMG.

For the last 38 years, Vanna White has been living by the letter as Wheel of Fortune's fashionable co-host, walking us through thousands of puzzles and putting up with Pat Sajak's silliness. And she is still as sunny as the South Carolina she grew up in. Now, after nearly four decades, Wheel is spinning into its first-ever prime time celebrity edition. But before that big-name event kicks off on January 7, we wanted to have some words with her...about the holidays!

White — who has achieved one of the greatest costuming feats in TV history — shares her favorite holiday movies, her wishes for 2021, her advice for Wheel of Fortune contestants, and more.