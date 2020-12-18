'The Flight Attendant' Takes Off for a Second Season at HBO Max

Get ready to take off on another adventure with Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco).

The Flight Attendant returns for a second season on HBO Max. The news comes one day after the Season 1 finale (which dropped December 17) of the dark comedic thriller, based on Chris Bohjalian's bestselling novel, hit the streaming service.

The first season follows Cassie after she wakes up next to the dead body of passenger 3C, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), and proceeds to investigate his murder herself. She eventually teams up with assassin Miranda (Michelle Gomez), whom she incorrectly assumes is the killer. All we know so far about Season 2 is it "will feature Cassie in a new adventure."

Season 1 did end with Shane (Griffin Matthews), Cassie's coworker who was really with the CIA, telling her she'd made an impression on his boss. The Human Asset Program may be in her future.

"Does she have it together enough to do this? And is this something that's really going to happen?" showrunner Steve Yockey wondered in a post-finale chat with TV Insider.

"To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I'm so proud of the entire team behind its success," Cuoco, also an executive producer, said in a statement. "We are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

The first season also starred Rosie Perez (flight attendant Megan), Zosia Mamet (lawyer Annie), T.R. Knight (Cassie's brother Davey), Colin Woodell (Alex's killer, psychopath Felix), Merle Dandridge (FBI Agent Hammond), and Nolan Gerard Funk (FBI Agent White). Joining Cuoco and Yockey as executive producers are Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, with Suzanne McCormack a co-executive producer.

