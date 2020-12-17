'Kids Say the Darndest Things' Revived at CBS After ABC's Cancellation

Kids Say the Darndest Things is returning home.

The variety show with host Bill Cosby aired on CBS from 1998 to 2000, and the revival, with Tiffany Haddish, debuted on ABC in 2019. The latter was canceled after one season, but CBS has picked it up for the 2020-2021 broadcast season, with Haddish continuing as host and executive producer. A premiere date will be announced at a later time; casting is currently underway.

"I see my role as giving kids a safe environment where they can say anything they want with complete freedom and no judgement," Haddish said in a statement. "What I love about this show is that we let kids truly be themselves. I'm the straight man here, and that’s fine with me."

“Few things have more universal appeal and humor than the unfiltered honesty of a child, and the comedic genius of Tiffany Haddish takes that to the next level," Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment, added.

The series is based on a 1945 segment of House Party that featured Art Linkletter interviewing children on CBS Radio; it then moved to the network from 1952 to 1969.

Haddish's previous TV credits include The Last O.G., Tuca & Bertie, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Kids Say the Darndest Things is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions. Joining Haddish as executive producers are Eric Schotz, Bellamie Blackstone, and Ruth Rivin.

Kids Say the Darndest Things, Coming Soon, CBS