'Dickinson' Season 2 First Look Teases New Characters & Emily's Fame Dilemma (VIDEO)

Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) has a big dilemma on her hands in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s acclaimed comedy Dickinson.

The poet will grapple with the decision over whether to embrace fame or not as she considers publishing her writing. In a new featurette, Steinfeld and creator Alena Smith provide a sneak peek at the drama that will unfold across 10 all-new episodes beginning January 8.

"My goal with this series is always to be using the life and work of Emily Dickinson as a kind of fun house mirror for what we are going through as people today," Smith says in the clip. In Season 2, that light is shining on the dangers fame poses.

"It's about self discovery and growth and fame and the dangers of fame in the 1800s all through a modern lens." Steinfeld reiterates in the featurette. Part of that danger is the changing pace of media consumption with daily newspapers now a reality in the time Emily finds herself living.

A key player in this scenario is new character Sam Bowles, portrayed by Finn Jones. "Sam Bowles, the young, ambitious, progressive newspaper editor, comes barreling into their lives," Smith teases of the character's arrival.

How will his presence influence Emily? "Part of her wants to be famous and another part of her is really scared by it," Steinfeld reveals. Will that stop her from pursuing a good opportunity or will Emily seek the recognition love Sue (Ella Hunt) thinks she deserves.

Only time will tell, but until Season 2 premieres, check out the featurette below for a special look at what's to come.

Dickinson, Season 2, Premieres Friday, January 8, Apple TV+