'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Not Moving Forward at Disney+, Hilary Duff Confirms

Disney+'s Lizzie McGuire revival is officially not moving forward at the streaming service, star Hilary Duff informed fans on Instagram.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," she wrote. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means to much to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves."

First announced in August 2019, the revival has been walking a rocky road. Disney stopped production in January after showrunner Terri Minsky exited the project, and Duff later revealed that grown-up themes and storylines were part of the reason the production had run into trouble.

"I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her," Duff wrote to fans in February 2020. "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen / teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable."

In the same posted statement she spoke about the possibility of it moving to Disney's other streaming platform, Hulu, a move which clearly is not taking place.

The revival was a follow-up to Disney Channel's beloved series, which ran from 2001-2004 and spawned a feature film. The show was going to follow Lizzie in her adult life and see the return of fan favorites such as Adam Lamberg's Gordo and Lizzie's family, mom Jo (Hallie Todd), dad Sam (Robert Carradine), and brother Matt (Jake Thomas).