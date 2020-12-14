'The Sopranos' Cast to Reunite for Live Fundraiser Event

The Sopranos cast are reuniting for the first time since their 20th anniversary in 2019 for a special cause.

In an event being held on Tiltify, the stars will come together to fundraise on behalf of Friends of Firefighters, the non-profit organization that provides "free, independent, and confidential mental health counseling, peer support, and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and their family members."

The two-hour live event being held Friday, December 18, features stars Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Vincent Pastore, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, creator David Chase, and more.

Friends of Firefighters was founded following 9/11, and Buscemi serves as an advisory board member. The actor, who also directed various episodes in addition to starring as Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) cousin, Tony B., on the series, is a former FDNY firefighter. A day prior to the reunion announcement, Friends of Firefighters wished Buscemi a happy birthday via social media.

"Please help us wish a happy birthday to our fabulous Advisory Board member Steve Buscemi. Steve's dedication to our mission to be here for our @fdny community in times of need is inspiring, and we are extremely grateful for his years of constant support," the organization posted to Instagram. "He has joined us for so many wonderful fundraising events in support of Friends of Firefighters and tomorrow we announce the biggest of them all. Stay tuned!"

Viewers can tune into the live reunion on December 18 beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, via Tiltify's campaign page.

The Sopranos Cast Reunion, Friday, December 18, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, Tiltify