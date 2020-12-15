Season 2 of NBC's musically delicious Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist begins January 5, and the show digs deeper not only into Zoey's (Jane Levy) powers — she can see other's inner emotions play out as musical numbers — but into the lives of the people in her universe.

One of those is her longtime friend (and possible future boyfriend?) Max Richman (Skylar Astin), who was often a shoulder for Zoey to lean on as she dealt with the declining health and eventual death of her father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher). Season 2 will explore's Max's life, especially his relationship with his father, who will be played by Broadway vet Chip Zien.

"Chip is a a huge Broadway star from the original Into The Woods and Falsettos, which is one of my favorite musicals," says executive producer Austin Winsberg. "That was a really exciting one for me."

Zien plays a loving father who, however, is disappointed that his son has not joined the family dental practice (and who makes sure Max knows this). So when Max, who no longer works at tech company SPRQ Point with Zoey, shares his new business venture with this father, his father throws cold water on the idea, creating some serious friction. Given Zien's Broadway roots and Astin's stellar pipes, let's hope the Richman men work out their problems via song!

But of course, the main drama is focused on Zoey, and one of the main questions going into Season 2: Will she choose to be with Max, or their co-worker, Simon (John Clarence Stewart)? Both are viable choices, which only makes it harder for her and maybe for viewers.

Need help figuring out if you're Team Max or Team Simon? Check out this video for some guidance.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist premieres season 2 on January 5, 8/7c, NBC. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.