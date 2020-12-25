'The Pioneer Woman,' 'Barefoot Contessa,' & More Food Network Hits Tackle Brunch

Who doesn't love brunch? For Girl Meets Farm host Molly Yeh, that midday blend of breakfast and lunch "gives you an excuse to make an entire meal out of carbs, wash it down with a veggie juice/booze hybrid" — she's a Bloody Mary fan — "and have civilized social interactions, all before noon." Food Network's dedicated holiday weekend includes these five premieres:

Saturday, December 26



The Pioneer Woman (10am/9c)

With her kids doubling as her film crew, Ree Drummond delivers easy brunch bites: a leftover frittata sandwich, a crispy a.m. wrap, a toast trio and a fruity morning galette.

The Kitchen (11am/10c)

Geoffrey Zakarian, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Sunny Anderson, and Alex Guarnaschelli help you pull off the quintessential brunch from the cozy confines of home. They're serving up smoked salmon eggs Benedict, cannoli-style ricotta toast, powdered-style cake doughnuts and, for potato lovers, bacon, peppers and cheese home fries.

Guy's Ranch Kitchen (Noon/11am c)

Believe it or not, the rowdy host isn't a fan of eggs! In the season premiere, Fieri's chef pals cook up an "almost-eggless" meal, including halloumi cheese bites with beetroot chutney and pineapple upside-down cornbread muffins.

Sunday, December 27



Girl Meets Farm (11am/10c)

It's Yeh's turn to host Brunch Club with her friends, and the cookbook author whips up a rustic menu with a modern twist, including blueberry cream cheese scones with yogurt glaze and smoky bacon Hasselback sweet potatoes.

Barefoot Contessa (Noon/11am c)

Cocktails are essential! Ina Garten and husband Jeffrey update some classics to create pomegranate gimlets, Limoncello vodka Collins and cranberry martinis.

Brunch Weekend, Begins Saturday, December 26, 7am/6c, Food Network