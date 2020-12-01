The 'Big Sky' Stars Describe the Thriller in 3 Words (VIDEO)

Big Sky established in its very first episode that you can't be too sure about what exactly is happening in the new ABC thriller from David E. Kelley.

And based on the three words that several cast members use to describe the series in TV Insider's exclusive video, John Carroll Lynch's Rick Legarski killing Ryan Phillippe's Cody Hoyt in the final moments of the premiere is just the beginning of the shocks to come.

Among the words Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury (Cassie Dewell), Jade Pettyjohn (Grace Sullivan), Katheryn Winnick (Jenny Hoyt), Lynch, and Jesse James Keitel (Jerrie Kennedy) throw out are: quirky, complex, stressful, disturbingly funny, and tough.

Watch the video above for more, as well as a look at the December 1 episode. See Ronald's (Brian Geraghty) victims trying to escape and fighting back.

ABC's newest drama follows Jenny and Cassie's investigation after the former learns from her son that his girlfriend and her sister never showed up. The two are just the latest of Ronald's victims.

Big Sky, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC