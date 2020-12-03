OWN's 'A Christmas for Mary': Can a Journalist Find Love, & Wow Her Boss? (VIDEO)

First comes a magazine assignment, then comes love? Maybe, at least for Morgan Dixon's up-and-coming journalist, Lena Jones, in OWN's holiday movie, A Christmas for Mary (premiering December 8).

But first, Lena has to get her assignment done by Christmas, but in TV Insiders sneak peek, her progress seems slow. Unfortunately, she's also hoping to impress her boss, Vivian Vaye (Vivica A. Fox), as she's angling for a promotion to head writer.

The story's going "great," Lena says when Vivian checks in. But when her editor asks her to send an excerpt, Lena blurts out, "Oh, God, no — I mean, it's really rough right now." Vivian then asks about the "love angle," which leads to a misunderstanding that shows where the writer's head really is at. Watch the clip above to see more.

The movie mostly centers around Lena heading to the small town of Pineville, where with the blessing and support of her mother, Deborah (Jackée Harry), she discovers a long-ago forgotten tale of young love that inspires her to follow her own heart.

It's produced for OWN by Hybrid and executive produced by Vivica A. Fox in association with Harpo Films.

A Christmas for Mary, Movie Premiere, Tuesday, December 8, 9/8c, OWN