'The Rookie' Adds Brandon Routh in Recurring Role

The LAPD on The Rookie is getting fresh blood in Season 3 (on screen, at least).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh is set to recur (with four initial episodes and the possibility to add to that) on the ABC drama, Deadline reports. His character, Doug Stanton, is no stranger to the force (he's been with the LAPD for 11 years), and according to the character description, his "views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station." Fans will meet him in the second episode.

The Rookie Season 3 will find Nathan Fillion's John Nolan, LAPD's oldest rookie, "nearing the end of his training," according to ABC, and facing "his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth."

The new season is going to address "the current conversation going on around police work," according to ABC Entertainment's President Karey Burke, and we can only assume Routh's character may be part of that. We also have to see what happens next after dirty cop Nick Armstrong (Harold Perrineau) framed Nolan for his crimes. Nolan had just found the "evidence" when the cops showed up at his home.

In addition to starring on DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer/The Atom (after debuting as the character on Arrow), Routh's previous TV credits (outside of the Arrowverse) include black-ish, Enlisted, Partners, and Chuck.

The Rookie, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, January 3, 10/9c, ABC