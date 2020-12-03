Impact Wrestling Announces Year-End Awards Nominations
Impact Wrestling has announced The Impact Year End Awards categories — including Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Match of the Year — and its usual long list of nominations.
The year has been transformative, with an influx of new talent and big matches. The company kicked off things in January by making history: It crowned Tessa Blanchard as the first female Impact World Champion, putting intergender wrestling in the spotlight. In the summer, stars like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Deonna Purrazzo, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Heath, and EC3 arrived fresh off their WWE runs.
There were also feel-good moments, including the return of beloved tag team the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), underdog Rich Swann becoming the Impact champion, and Ken Shamrock being inducted in the Hall of Fame while still competing at age 56. And let’s not forget about the meta show-within-a-show called Wrestle House. Or even when All Elite Wrestling recently seemed to be teasing a working relationship with the promotion (Kenny Omega on Impact?!).
Check out the ballot, and some of my picks (in bold) below — and don't forget to vote!
Wrestler of the Year
- Ace Austin
- Brian Myers
- Chris Bey
- Deonna Purrazzo: Since her debut in May she has become a two-time Knockouts champion and dominated the division.
- Eddie Edwards
- Eric Young
- Ken Shamrock
- Jordynne Grace
- Moose
- Rhino
- Rich Swann
- Sami Callihan
- Taya Valkyrie
- Willie Mack
Best Moment of the Year
- Jordynne Grace Ends Taya Valkyrie’s Record Breaking Title Reign
- Taya and Tessa Make History in First All Female World Title Match
- Sami Callihan Revealed as ICU, Throws Fireball at Ken Shamrock
- TNA Returns for one night AXS TV Special – TNA on AXS TV
- Willie Mack Becomes X-Division Champion – Rebellion Night 1
- Deonna Purrazzo Debuts Attacking Jordynne Grace – IMPACT
- Motor City Machine Guns/Eric Young/EC3 Return, Good Brothers and Heath Debut at Slammiversary: These returns created a buzz for the company and changed the show's landscape
- Eddie Edwards becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time
- Motor City Machine Guns become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for a Second Tim
- Eric Young Attacks Rich Swann After Swann Announces Retirement
- Rohit Raju Shocks Chris Bey to Become X-Division Champion
- Eric Young Becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time
- Sami Callihan Piledrives Katie Forbes
- James Storm Returns in Call Your Shot Gauntlet
- Rich Swann Becomes IMPACT World Champion
- Ken Shamrock Inducted Into IMPACT Hall of Fame by The Rock, Mick Foley, Bret Hart and More
- John E. Bravo Shot at End of Wedding to Rosemary
- The Good Brothers Become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions
- The Rascalz Bid Farewell to IMPACT Wrestling
- Tessa Blanchard Becomes First Woman to win World Championship
Favorite Match of the Year
- TJP vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo
- Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan – Hard to Kill: I was emotionally invested in this one
- TJP vs. Josh Alexander
- Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace
- Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North
- Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (30 Minute Iron Man Match)
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Rascalz
- Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley vs. Ace Austin vs. Karl Anderson
- Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards
- The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
- Rich Swann vs. Eric Young
- The Good Brothers vs. The North
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung (No DQ)
- Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan
Best Knockout of the Year
- Alisha Edwards
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Havok
- Jordynne Grace: Jordynne has been consistent, winning the Knockouts championship, having stellar matches against Purrazzo, and entering the Knockouts tag team tournament with Jazz
- Kiera Hogan
- Kimber Lee
- Nevaeh
- Rosemary
- Su Yung
- Tasha Steelz
- Taya Valkyrie
- Tenille Dashwood
Best X-Division Star of the Year
- Ace Austin: He had a great run with the gold and worked a number of main events
- Chris Bey
- Rohit Raju
- Suicide
- TJP
- Trey Miguel
- Willie Mack
One to Watch in 2021
- Chris Bey
- Fallah Bahh
- Joe Doering
- Madman Fulton
- Kimber Lee
- Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan: These two are wildly entertaining. I expect big things from them
- The Deaners
- XXXL
Impact Wrestling, Tuesdays, 8/7c, AXS TV