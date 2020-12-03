Impact Wrestling Announces Year-End Awards Nominations

Impact Wrestling has announced The Impact Year End Awards categories — including Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Match of the Year — and its usual long list of nominations.

The year has been transformative, with an influx of new talent and big matches. The company kicked off things in January by making history: It crowned Tessa Blanchard as the first female Impact World Champion, putting intergender wrestling in the spotlight. In the summer, stars like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Deonna Purrazzo, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Heath, and EC3 arrived fresh off their WWE runs.

There were also feel-good moments, including the return of beloved tag team the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), underdog Rich Swann becoming the Impact champion, and Ken Shamrock being inducted in the Hall of Fame while still competing at age 56. And let’s not forget about the meta show-within-a-show called Wrestle House. Or even when All Elite Wrestling recently seemed to be teasing a working relationship with the promotion (Kenny Omega on Impact?!).

Check out the ballot, and some of my picks (in bold) below — and don't forget to vote!

Wrestler of the Year

Ace Austin

Brian Myers

Chris Bey

Deonna Purrazzo: Since her debut in May she has become a two-time Knockouts champion and dominated the division.

Eddie Edwards

Eric Young

Ken Shamrock

Jordynne Grace

Moose

Rhino

Rich Swann

Sami Callihan

Taya Valkyrie

Willie Mack

Best Moment of the Year

Jordynne Grace Ends Taya Valkyrie’s Record Breaking Title Reign

Taya and Tessa Make History in First All Female World Title Match

Sami Callihan Revealed as ICU, Throws Fireball at Ken Shamrock

TNA Returns for one night AXS TV Special – TNA on AXS TV

Willie Mack Becomes X-Division Champion – Rebellion Night 1

Deonna Purrazzo Debuts Attacking Jordynne Grace – IMPACT

Motor City Machine Guns/Eric Young/EC3 Return, Good Brothers and Heath Debut at Slammiversary: These returns created a buzz for the company and changed the show's landscape

Eddie Edwards becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time

Motor City Machine Guns become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for a Second Tim

Eric Young Attacks Rich Swann After Swann Announces Retirement

Rohit Raju Shocks Chris Bey to Become X-Division Champion

Eric Young Becomes IMPACT World Champion for a Second Time

Sami Callihan Piledrives Katie Forbes

James Storm Returns in Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Rich Swann Becomes IMPACT World Champion

Ken Shamrock Inducted Into IMPACT Hall of Fame by The Rock, Mick Foley, Bret Hart and More

John E. Bravo Shot at End of Wedding to Rosemary

The Good Brothers Become IMPACT World Tag Team Champions

The Rascalz Bid Farewell to IMPACT Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard Becomes First Woman to win World Championship

Favorite Match of the Year

TJP vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan – Hard to Kill: I was emotionally invested in this one

TJP vs. Josh Alexander

Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The North

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (30 Minute Iron Man Match)

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Rascalz

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley vs. Ace Austin vs. Karl Anderson

Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

Rich Swann vs. Eric Young

The Good Brothers vs. The North

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung (No DQ)

Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

Best Knockout of the Year

Alisha Edwards

Deonna Purrazzo

Havok

Jordynne Grace: Jordynne has been consistent, winning the Knockouts championship, having stellar matches against Purrazzo, and entering the Knockouts tag team tournament with Jazz

Kiera Hogan

Kimber Lee

Nevaeh

Rosemary

Su Yung

Tasha Steelz

Taya Valkyrie

Tenille Dashwood

Best X-Division Star of the Year

Ace Austin: He had a great run with the gold and worked a number of main events

Chris Bey

Rohit Raju

Suicide

TJP

Trey Miguel

Willie Mack

One to Watch in 2021

Chris Bey

Fallah Bahh

Joe Doering

Madman Fulton

Kimber Lee

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan: These two are wildly entertaining. I expect big things from them

The Deaners

XXXL

