'90 Day Fiancé' Season Premiere: Make Room for One More (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé.]

Make room for a new crop of 90 Day couples this season! As fiancés already start complaining about staying with future-in-laws, these partners quickly have to adapt to living in the U.S. Welcome to Season 8 of the hit series that started it all. Let's dive in.

Meet Brandon & Julia

Pest control technician Brandon lives with his parents Ron and Betty on a farm in Virginia. While Brandon jokes his mom is "controlling," he calls his father his "best friend." Brandon is a self-described late bloomer, and his parents created a Farmers Only dating profile to encourage their 28-year-old son to date.

"Thank God I never had to use [the account] because I met Julia," Brandon gushes. His fiancé Julia is a pageant queen and bodybuilder in Russia. She currently works as a club go-go dancer and connected with Brandon through video chat.

"My first message to her was 'you look like my future wife,'" Brandon reminisces. He flew over to Russia to meet Julia in person, and she later applied for a visitor's visa to come to the U.S. However, in her visa interview, Julia apparently let it slip that Brandon was her boyfriend, and her visa was denied; the couple were told to apply for a K-1 instead.

"I couldn't stand the thought of being without her so after five months and one meet-up, I invited her to come to Iceland and that's where I proposed to her," Brandon smiles. The engaged couple also vacationed in France with both their families in tow.

Brandon's parents call Julia a "lovely person" but are still skeptical about her intentions with their son. He still lives with his folks at the farm, but Julia is not looking forward to moving in with her future in-laws. He spent almost $10,000 in seven months, and Julia is out of work so he supports her fully from afar.

Brandon calls Julia to check in while she packs for the move. She pushes for them to move out of his parents' house as soon as possible, but he has to remind her their plan is to save money (his funds are drained).

Meet Jovi & Yara

We're introduced to New Orleans party boy Jovi, who works in underwater robotics. His career has taken him to over 25 countries, and during his travels, he met fiancé Yara in the Ukraine. What started as a one-night stand eventually turned into a months-long romance. The couple vacationed internationally nonstop and had a surprise pregnancy.

"I thought she was trying to trap me. I thought this was her ticket to America," Jovi admitted. "But after the shock wore off, it actually pulled us pretty close together. We were six months into our relationship, we loved each other. We went to Cuba and I proposed to her under the water, and she said yes."

Unfortunately, Yara suffered a miscarriage after they applied for a K-1 visa. Jovi had second thoughts about going through with the 90 days to wed, but he's now convinced she is the person he wants to be with forever.

He fries fish with his mother, and they discuss what to expect with Yara's arrival. "I don't want her to just use you to get here to America," Jovi's mother warns.

Jovi has another issue to face: after Yara lands in the U.S., he has to leave for 30 days for work. "When he gets back, it's time to get married. I don't understand how they can make this work. I'm scared for him because everything can just fall apart," his mom states.

Welcome Back, Rebecca & Zied

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Rebecca has finally secured a visa for longtime Tunisian love Zied. Previously a private investigator, fan favorite Rebecca currently works as a general manager for a fast food fried chicken chain in Georgia.

Rebecca had been married three times before fiancé Zied proposed. Their 22-year age difference at first made Rebecca insecure, but after meeting up with Zied in Tunisia, she knew he was the man for her.

The couple did endure some cultural differences, with Rebecca's tattoos and fashion style criticized while abroad. "Whether it was cultural or just plain jealousy, there were definitely some things we didn't see eye to eye on," she opens up. "But for the most part Zied and I are always able to get through these issues that we have."

Now, Zied just has his final interview to secure the K-1 visa. Rebecca FaceTimes him to make sure he doesn't "seem angry" while in the interview. She also voices her concerns that since her past husband was also from a K-1 visa, it might affect Zied's chances to come to the U.S.

Years ago, Rebecca wed a 20-year-old Moroccan man abroad and brought him to America through a spousal visa. Once in Georgia, Rebecca's ex changed and became abusive. They divorced soon thereafter.

The Return of Mike & Natalie

Washington-based Mike lives and works on his family farm. His Ukrainian fiancé Natalie finally received her K-1 visa to come to the U.S. However, during the Season 7 Tell All of 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie accused Mike of cheating. Their rollercoaster relationship included calling off their engagement, reuniting, and now, trying to see if they can commit to one another in just 90 days.

Mike FaceTimes Natalie, and while she has received her visa, she must arrive in the U.S. immediately. Their ticking clock continues, and they both will have to adjust to living together.

"I Guess We're Not Being Safe"

Brandon's parents forbid him from staying in the same room as Julia, so he has to clean out the spare bedroom to make room for his fiancé. He hasn't told Julia yet about their sleeping arrangements, and both of his parents warn him that will probably make her mad.

Betty also asks if Julia is "using protection" and offers to bring her to a doctor once she arrives in Virginia. Brandon explains that Julia has never wanted to use birth control. "I've brought up the idea of birth control multiple times to Julia and every time she has shot it down quick, 'no, not happening,'" he says in a confessional. "She's funny about putting medications in her body at all. So I'm just like, birth control is not an option."

A producer asks why he doesn't use condoms, to which Brandon honestly answers: "There's nothing wrong with condoms, but they're definitely not as fun." He is fine taking a chance with Julia, and that's that.

It's All Downhill From Here

Jovi meets with his bayou friends Sara and Kline to pick up a TV. He's moving into a new apartment in time for Yara's arrival, but his pals are less enthused about their relationship. Between jokes of Jovi having to tame his wild side and saying they're getting married too fast, Jovi's unwed friends are against the idea of him tying the knot.

"Jovi, I don't think he's prepared mentally for the big change that he's going to encounter. Marriage is life-changing," Sara tells the camera. She jokes about Jovi's "stripper friends" and his "black card" but separately says she doesn't think Yara will stay with him. "I think it's all going to spiral down from here," supportive Sara continues.

Two Men Too Many

Rebecca cooks with her daughter Tiffany. She has moved in with Tiffany and Tiffany's fiancé Micah for the time being to save money. But Rebecca explains to Tiffany that Zied will not be OK with her living with another man, and she might have to move out again. "He is a very conservative Muslim and in their culture, it's frowned upon," Rebecca says.

In a confessional, Tiffany is more candid. "It's not like I want to be living with my mother and her 28-year-old Tunisian lover," she states. "But she has already spent a good amount of money on Zied."

Micah stands his ground in his house and threatens that if Zied does "anything out of line" they will have problems. Rebecca defends Zied's perspective and says that he just wishes to have his own space with her. However, Tiffany thinks this is a red flag.

"When you meet Zied, you will understand why I love him so much," Rebecca promises.

Fear & Loving in Washington

Mike goes to get a haircut and opens up to his hairstylist Jane about his excitement (and anxiety) over Natalie's impending arrival. It's only been two months since Mike returned from his trip to the Ukraine, as seen last season. Natalie keeps trying to change him, including making him convert to her religion and also become a vegan. She famously also was incapable of saying that she loved Mike.

"I think he deserves better," Jane, who blatantly thinks she would be better for him, says of Mike.

Later, Mike calls Natalie to check in. He admits he's scared she'll be in Washington soon. Natalie already starts complaining that she'll have to live with Mike and his uncle Bojangles. Natalie calls Bo a "stranger," and Mike reminds her that he's family and Mike is trying to help Bo get back on his feet with his own place.

"I think she has to be more open and accepting. It's not all about her. When it comes to family, it's family," Mike stands his ground in a confessional.

Dr. Julia and Mr. Hyde

Brandon and his parents leave to pick up Julia at the airport in Washington, D.C. During the car ride, Betty informs Brandon that she has made an appointment for Julia with a gynecologist. Brandon plays video games on his phone and tries to ignore his mother's meddling.

Betty also says she hopes Julia is in a good mood after her trip. Brandon explains to the camera that he realized Julia had a "dark side" after spending time with her in France. Her mood swings would include a "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" switch that would lead her to "explode." His parents say they walk on eggshells around Julia but quickly follow up that Brandon does seem happy.

What's Love Got to Do With It?

Jovi buys a bouquet for fiancé Yara and admits she's "very high-maintenance." He picks her up later that evening from the airport. The young couple smile and embrace.

"It's been a long time waiting so I'm happy she's here," Jovi laughs. Yara complains about the 30-hour flight and urges Jovi to take her back home to his apartment. Jovi pushes that they should go out and explore Bourbon Street instead.

In an awkward confessional, Yara can't think of what she loves most about Jovi. "I mean, he has a good body," she shrugs. "Not now. Before."

The couple leave the terminal and stare off in silence paralleling The Graduate ending. Ah, young love.

Previews

Next week, we'll be reintroduced to returning couple Tarek and Hazel, plus Natalie and Zied arrive in the U.S. Brandon parties with Julia before finding out she might be pregnant. Yara also pushes Jovi to take her seriously and calls him an alcoholic. Lastly, the remaining couples, Andrew and Amira and "sugar mama" Stephanie and Ryan, are shown hitting some rough patches of their own.

It seems to be the start of a great season! Talk next week, 90 Day fans.

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC