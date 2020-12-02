Discovery+ Streaming Service to Include New '90 Day' Series & More

If you're a reality TV — especially of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise — fan, then the latest streaming service is right up your alley.

On December 2, Discovery, Inc. announced the U.S. launch of discovery+ is set for January 4, 2021. Pricing begins at $4.99 per month, and it's $6.99 per month for an ad-free version. The streamer will have over 55,000 episodes, including over 2,500 current and classic shows across Discovery's networks (including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, and Animal Planet).

A new partnership will bring content from A&E, the History Channel, and Lifetime (The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention, and Ghost Hunters). Plus, subscribers will have access to nature and environmental programming such as BBC's The Mating Game, Planet Earth, and Blue Planet.

Discovery+ will also offer an exclusive first look at content from the Magnolia Network (until its launch later in 2021), where fans will find Chip and Joanna Gaines' upcoming projects: Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, episodes of the cooking series Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Road to Launch (conversations with other talent from the network), the documentary Courage to Run (revealing how Chip trained for and completed his first marathon), and the premiere episodes of 10 upcoming Magnolia Network originals.

Check out a list of the exclusive originals (and their descriptions) in fan-favorite genres Love and Relationships, Lifestyle, Food, and Home coming to discovery+ below:

Love and Relationships

90 Day Bares All: Get ready for your favorite 90 Day couples to bare it all – the lies, the secrets and everything we couldn’t show on TV. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, this companion series to 90 Day Fiancé will put cast members in the hot seat where they reveal pivotal new information and speak completely uncensored. Exclusive content, must-see footage and all the stories behind 90 Day Fiancé!

90 Day Diaries: An intimate look into the lives of our couples, told from their perspective. Without producers or crew, the cast members film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new challenges it brings to their relationships.

90 Day Journey: The ultimate collection of 90 Day Fiancé stories for the 90 Day superfan are now on demand! Each curated mini-series is made up of every single scene a beloved couple has appeared in across each show in the 90 Day Universe. Now fans can watch each couples’ story from the very beginning how and when they want to.

The Other Way Strikes Back!: Viewers will get a fresh look at the duos fans have come to know and love, sharing their home lives, behind-the-scenes details missed by cameras and addressing some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments, and sassy social media and pillow talk commentary of the second season of The Other Way.

Lifestyle

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit: Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 with widespread mourning and isolation, the stakes are even higher as Theresa delivers messages and readings without always leaving her home. This season will feature those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones, and there’s always time for a little Hollywood, with your favorite celebrities receiving virtual readings.

Food

Bobby and Giada in Italy: Longtime friends Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis take viewers on a culinary tour of Italy. It’s the ultimate road trip across the most delicious country on earth.

Cakealikes: This comedic, ultimate cake off competition challenges experts to create life-size cakes that are the spitting image of famed celebrities. Hosted by Tregaye Fraser and judged by hyper realistic cake artist Natalie Sideserf, hilarious food commentator Kalen Allen, and a rotating guest judge, this panel will keep you laughing through every red carpet cake-win and cake-fail!

Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time: Headlined by Duff Goldman who, along with a cast of hilarious fantastical puppets from The Jim Henson Company, teaches the basics of cooking and how ingredients work together to create the food we love. This new series equals fun for the whole family.

Foodways with Carla Hall (working title): Celebrity chef Carla Hall takes us on a global adventure exploring the unknown histories within today’s American food culture. Marveling over the food that makes America delicious, she will break bread with friends, new and old, as she works backwards to trace and uncover the origins of favorite bites and classic dishes.

Luda Can't Cook: Ludacris is both a legendary rapper and successful restaurateur, but his skills in the kitchen don’t match his talent in the studio. We’ll watch as he gets schooled in cooking.

Mary McCartney Serves It Up: It’s the most delicious and delectable invite as home cook Mary McCartney invites us into her London kitchen to serve up family favorites and fabulous vegetarian food her friends adore. In each episode, she’ll be joined by a famous friend, including Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Dave Grohl, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Mark Ronson and Liv Tyler.

What’s Eating Sebastian Maniscalco (working title): We’ll go on a journey with comedian, social observer, and exasperated food lover, Sebastian Maniscalco, as he explores his own hot button questions in the world of food.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored: discovery+ offers an updated and uncensored look at the Emmy-nominated series.

Home

Clipped: Hosted by actor Michael Urie, with lead judge Martha Stewart and her fellow judges, lifestyle/landscape expert Chris Lambton and renowned landscape designer Fernando Wong, this is the first-ever competition series set in the eye-popping world of topiary. Competitors are real life Edward Scissorhands who make breathtaking sculptures out of meticulously trimmed shrubbery, plants and flowers, creating colorful, larger-than-life living pieces. High-stakes challenges include sculpting enormous animals or designing a living room with “furniture” made entirely of plants! Each week a topiarist is eliminated until one triumphs as “Clipped Champion” and wins a life-changing prize of $50,000.

Frozen in Time: Maureen McCormick and designer Dan Vickery overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. Dan will update the structure, while Maureen sources beautiful decade-specific pieces to give the home a refreshed look and a wink to its original era.

House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered: America’s favorite pastime – watching and commenting on House Hunters – will get a fun new twist in this pithy new series led by comedians Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero. The series will feature eight popular comedians as they deliver hilariously unfiltered color commentary on classic episodes of House Hunters. The celebrity lineup includes Seth Rogen, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Chelsea Peretti, Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho and NBA star-turned-comic, Blake Griffin.

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop: Master wood worker Ben Napier will share his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests including astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love, and country singer Chris Lane. In this four-episode series, Ben's visitors are in for a fun Southern experience – building iconic wood projects and making surprise visits to donate them to the community or a neighbor.