Elliot Page Reportedly to Continue in Same Role on 'Umbrella Academy'

Actor Elliot Page, who plays a cisgender woman with superpowers on The Umbrella Academy, will remain in the series in the same role, according to Variety. Seemingly sealing the deal: The series itself retweeted the Variety article that reported the news.

Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced he's trans and identifies as non-binary in a tweet on December 1. Page has starred in films such as Juno and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and TV series including Tales of the City.

The Variety report said that "insiders" had told them that there were "no plans to change the character's gender" on The Umbrella Academy. It also noted that Netflix is in the process of changing Page's name in all titles in which he appears on the streamer.

The series, which is planning to be back in production for Season 3 in February, is publicly showing its support.

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

