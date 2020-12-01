The Hecks Head to HBO Max as Streamer Secures Rights to 'The Middle'

HBO Max subscribers are about to have one Heck of a time as the streamer revealed that it has secured rights to all nine seasons of the The Middle.

All 215 episodes of the ABC comedy are now available to stream on the platform. Debuting in 2009, the series ended its network run in 2018.

The series follows the Orson, Indiana-based Heck family: mom/wife Frankie (Patricia Heaton), husband/father Mike (Neil Flynn), and their three abundantly average children, Axl (Charlie McDermott), Sue (Eden Sher), and Brick (Atticus Shaffer). It focuses on the challenges of a middle-class family raising kids and getting by, and on the lowering of expectations.

The family's love for each other shines through, despite the obstacles put in their way.

Relive the ups, the downs, and the laughs on HBO Max.

