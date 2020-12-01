Apple TV+ Orders Thriller 'Surface' Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw

They starred together in The Morning Show. Now Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon are teaming up again.

The British actor will star in the psychological thriller Surface, which Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order, the streamer announced.

Created by Veronica West, who recently executive produced the Zoe Kravitz romantic comedy High Fidelity, the series is being co-produced by Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine. Details of the storyline are still under wraps.

Gugu currently co-stars with Keira Knightly in the feature film Misbehaviour. In addition to The Morning Show, her TV credits include The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Black Mirror.

Surface is the latest collaboration between Hello Sunshine and Apple. The companies recently announced the upcoming talent search My Kind of Country, and previously made Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson.