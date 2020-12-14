'Celebrity IOU's EP on the Stars Joining 'Property Brothers' Jonathan & Drew Scott in Season 2

Word traveled fast. After celebs such as Brad Pitt appeared on Season 1 of the Property Brothers' makeover series Celebrity IOU, which helps stars surprise loved ones with home renovations, more boldface names were eager to team with twins Drew and Jonathan Scott. Here, HGTV exec Loren Ruch previews the series' return.

Zooey Deschanel

In the season premiere, the New Girl alum gets "her hands dirty in every single aspect" of turning pal Sarah's 900-square-foot home into an open-concept dream, Ruch says. Her idea for a kitchen banquette was a hit, as was her relationship with Jonathan: "They are the cutest couple!"

Allison Janney

The Emmy-winning Mom star had everyone in stitches throughout construction of her assistant Ilana's kitchen and dining area in the December 21 episode. She also has a "flair for 'fashion,'" Ruch cryptically teases.

Justin Hartley



While upgrading the backyard of his close friend Mat, the This Is Us actor "proved his skills when operating an excavator," says Ruch. See his handiwork — and the outdoor bar and pizza oven! — on December 28.

Rainn Wilson



As a nod to The Office's Dwight Schrute, Wilson brought a medieval ax to use on demolition day at the home of his son's former nanny, Leslie. He turned serious, however, when telling Leslie why she means so much to him. "He broke into tears," Ruch says of the January 4 hour. So did the crew!

Celebrity IOU, Season Premiere, Monday, December 14, 9/8c, HGTV