'Nurses' EP on How This 'Is Not a Show About Surgery,' Plus, a Sneak Peek

"This is not a show about surgery and rock-star doctors," says exec producer Adam Pettle of the Canadian medical drama Nurses, which makes its U.S. debut December 7.

Instead, the series looks at the everyday heroism of newbie nurses at Toronto's fictional St. Mary's Hospital — starting after a van deliberately plows into a crowd. Empathetic leader Grace (Tiera Skovbye) is stuck in the ethical dilemma of caring for the man who initiated the attack. Watch the exclusive clip above to see how it all starts.

Another nurse, Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.), whom Pettle calls "the guileless golden retriever of our pack," can't find the owner of a pair of severed fingers.

And the rest — adrenaline junkie Ashley (Natasha Calis), former football player Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) and brainy immigrant Naz (Sandy Sidhu) — are overwhelmed as well.

According to Pettle, the twentysomethings also face "egotistical doctors, their patients' wishes and their loved ones' deepest fears." And that's just day one.

Nurses, Series Premiere, Monday, December 7, 10/9c, NBC