NBC 2021 Schedule: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' 'Mr. Mayor' & More Dates
NBC is looking ahead to next year, and that includes the returns of a few favorite shows, the debut of a new comedy, and a couple scheduling changes.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist moves from Sundays to Tuesdays at 8/7c when it returns for its second season (on January 5). Tina Fey's Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson premieres a couple of days later, taking Superstore's usual Thursday at 8/7c slot. That NBC comedy moves to 8:30/7:30c the following week.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Manifest, and New Amsterdam don't have season premiere dates yet.
Check out NBC's January 2021 schedule, including return dates for some "fall" shows, below.
Monday, January 4
8:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (Season Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games
10:00 p.m.: The Wall (Season Premiere)
Tuesday, January 5
8:00 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Season Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: This Is Us
10:00 p.m.: Nurses (New Timeslot)
Wednesday, January 6
8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med
9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, January 7
8:00 p.m.: Mr. Mayor (Series Premiere)
8:30 p.m.: Mr. Mayor
9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC
Monday, January 11
8:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games
9:00 p.m.: The Wall (Regular Timeslot)
10:00 p.m.: Weakest Link
Thursday, January 14
8:00 p.m.: Mr. Mayor
8:30 p.m.: Superstore (New Timeslot)
9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC
Friday, January 22
8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist
9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC