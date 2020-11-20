NBC 2021 Schedule: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist,' 'Mr. Mayor' & More Dates

NBC is looking ahead to next year, and that includes the returns of a few favorite shows, the debut of a new comedy, and a couple scheduling changes.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist moves from Sundays to Tuesdays at 8/7c when it returns for its second season (on January 5). Tina Fey's Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson premieres a couple of days later, taking Superstore's usual Thursday at 8/7c slot. That NBC comedy moves to 8:30/7:30c the following week.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Manifest, and New Amsterdam don't have season premiere dates yet.

Check out NBC's January 2021 schedule, including return dates for some "fall" shows, below.

Monday, January 4

8:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games

10:00 p.m.: The Wall (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, January 5

8:00 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us

10:00 p.m.: Nurses (New Timeslot)

Wednesday, January 6

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, January 7

8:00 p.m.: Mr. Mayor (Series Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Mr. Mayor

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Monday, January 11

8:00 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games

9:00 p.m.: The Wall (Regular Timeslot)

10:00 p.m.: Weakest Link

Thursday, January 14

8:00 p.m.: Mr. Mayor

8:30 p.m.: Superstore (New Timeslot)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Friday, January 22

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC