'Law & Order: SVU's Latest Case Reminds Benson of a Tough Loss (VIDEO)

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) doesn't want history to repeat itself on Law & Order: SVU.

In the second episode of Season 22, "Ballad of Dwight and Irina," Officer Katriona "Kat" Azar Tamin (Jamie Gray Hyder) brings a potential domestic violence situation to Benson's attention, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

When a boy came in with bruises, he was "evasive," Kat explains, and when the nurse called his mother, she "overheard a domestic situation." While Benson reminds her that that kind of call should be going through the local precinct, Kat reveals, "There's a daughter in the apartment. The nurse is worried about sexual abuse."

Benson lets her go, but tells Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) to go with her: "If it sounds like a situation, you wait for backup."

Watch the clip above to see Rollins explain to Kat just why Benson is being so cautious.

Also in this episode, Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him. As you'll recall, Season 21 ended with him learning he was being sued after shooting a man who had his son at knifepoint. Riki Lindhome, Athan Sporek, and Jessica Phillips guest star.

