'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: A Suspect's Father Wants Voight's Badge (VIDEO)

Break out the popcorn, there's a spectacle on Chicago P.D. this week.

In the November 18 episode, Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe) clashes with a suspect's father, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at how it goes down, who's watching (everyone), and who intervenes.

"Your son's upstairs," Voight tells the father, an influential former officer, after his son is implicated in a murder. But that's the wrong thing to say. "You've got him in a box?" the man asks. "You're questioning my son without a lawyer while he's high? Are you kidding me?" He demands to know why his son doesn't have a lawyer present and warns Voight, "I am going to have your badge."

After all, he knows exactly who Voight is. Deputy Superintendent Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) steps in. Can she de-escalate the situation? Watch the video above to find out and for a hint of what to expect for Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and other members of the CPD as he continues to fight against the blue wall.

"Patrol officers stop responding to [Atwater's] team's calls," the logline for "White Knuckle" teases. "Voight wants to help Atwater end this mistreatment but the two can't agree on the right way to handle it."

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC