'Big Sky' Cast Promises 'No One Is Exactly Who They Seem' (VIDEO)

ABC's new drama will have you second-guessing everything.

Big Sky, the thriller from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) premiering Tuesday, November 17, begins with an investigation into two missing girls, but there's so much more to it, as the cast shares in TV Insider's exclusive preview.

It's "bold, captivating, suspenseful," Katheryn Winnick says in the video. Her character, ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, along with ex-husband and private investigator Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) and fellow PI Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), looks into the disappearances of two sisters who were taken by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

In doing so, they "step into something more insidious than they were prepared for," Bunbury teases. "No one is exactly who they seem," John Carroll Lynch (who plays Rick Legarski) adds.

Watch the video above for more from the cast and a look at what's to come in the investigation.

Big Sky also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman.

Big Sky, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 17, 10/9c, ABC