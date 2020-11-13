'Servant' Season 2 Teaser Asks a Lot of Questions (VIDEO)

"Where's Jericho?"

That's the question in the Servant Season 2 teaser. M. Night Shyamalan's Apple original returns on Friday, January 15, with episodes dropping weekly, and this new video may have you questioning everything — just like Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), and Julian Pierce (Rupert Grint) are. (All four actors are returning.)

"Tell no one, baby lives," a note warns. But what exactly is going on and who should fear whom? The video below leaves us just as uncertain of everything as we were in Season 1.

Three images from the second season have also been released (above and below). Can you spot any clues in them?

According to Apple, Servant Season 2 "takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed."

The series was created by Tony Basgallop, who serves as an executive producer with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey are co-executive producers.

Servant, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 15, Apple TV+