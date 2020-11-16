[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 29, Episode 9 of Dancing With the Stars.]

Two dances, two eliminations. With only one week to go, the competition is harder than ever in Dancing With the Stars Season 29 — and everyone showed up, ready to impress.

There were only six celebrity-pro couples remaining in the semifinals, and each had to hit the floor twice, including once in a style they'd already struggled with (for "redemption," as chosen by the judges). And one of the judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough) offered some tips prior to it.

Did they improve? Below, we're breaking down both rounds and the scores. Read on to find out who was perfect (everyone at least once!) and who was eliminated.

Skai Jackson's Dance to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior (Redemption Cha Cha)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After a self-proclaimed "disaster" with the cha cha last time and talking with Bruno, the Disney Channel star, with partner Alan Bersten, greatly improved this time with a clean dance. "Your legs were so much better," Bruno said. "You used the floor." Carrie Ann agreed, noting she was on point and "so crisp."

Score: With nines from all three judges, they scored 27 out of 30.

Justina Machado's Dance to "El Tango de Roxanne" From Moulin Rouge (Redemption Tango)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After mentoring from Derek, One Day at a Time actress Machado and pro Sasha Farber were much more forceful in their approach to the tango, from the intro through the end. (The song choice also seemed to help.) "The attack, the passion, the energy," Derek said. "Your frame is exquisite." While she's "always beautiful and passionate," Carrie Ann saw a new "sensuality that comes from true confidence" in the star.

Score: With nines from Carrie Ann and Bruno and a 10 (her first) from Derek, they scored 28 out of 30.

Johnny Weir's Dance to "X" by Jonas Brothers Featuring Karol G (Redemption Salsa)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Carrie Ann offered some advice before the Olympic figure skater and pro Britt Stewart performed a sassy, fun salsa that the judges all called an improvement. "You were much more in control. You felt stronger," Carrie Ann said. "That was a tough routine. That was difficult. that was intricate," Derek agreed, adding that Weir did it "with such power, finesse."

Score: With three nines, they scored 27 out of 30.

Nelly's Dance to "Run Boy Run" by Woodkid (Redemption Paso Doble)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After advice from Bruno, the rapper, with partner Daniella Karagach, got off to an intense start (though it didn't stay that way throughout). But it was so good and, as Carrie Ann said, he "danced that with power and presence." Bruno agreed: "You can see the artist, the shapes. ... You used restrained power."

Score: With an eight from Derek and nines from Carrie Ann and Bruno, they scored 26 out of 30.

Nev Schulman's Dance to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles (Redemption Foxtrot)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After mentoring from Derek, the Catfish host and pro Jenna Johnson delivered an elegant, graceful foxtrot. "It was classic," Derek said. "It was pure foxtrot. ... You were in absolute control from start to finish." Bruno noted that "it was like watching a mirror" during the side-by-side, and Carrie Ann said the star had "become a true ballroom artist."

Score: They received a perfect score (30).

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Dance to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela (Redemption Paso Doble)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With Carrie Ann as the mentor, the Bachelorette's character was the "silent type" in her dance with pro Artem Chigvintsev, and Bristowe played it well. "That was amazing," Carrie Ann said. "From the moment you began, it was passionate, it was powerful. You were so in the zone." "It was 100% authentic paso doble," Bruno added.

Score: They received a perfect score.

Justina Machado's Dance to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler (Contemporary)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She and Sasha performed such a sweet dance for their second one. For Derek, "it feels effortless" when Machado dances. And Carrie Ann described a "10" and "perfection" as "when magic happens on the dance floor."

Score: They received a perfect score (their first).

Skai Jackson's Dance to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus (Viennese Waltz)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She and Alan performed a captivating second dance. "What you did was so beautiful," Bruno praised. "You managed to develop and maintain an emotional connection all through the dance." Carrie Ann ("You expressed your vulnerability and it just took the dance to another level") and Derek ("You emoted throughout the whole dance") agreed.

Score: They received a perfect score.

Johnny Weir's Dance to "I Lived" by One Republic (Jazz)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Weir is at his best when his routine looks like one he would perform on the ice, as was the case with this one with Britt. "It was a beautiful routine," Derek praised. "I want to give it an 11." Bruno added, "Clean, clear, purity of line and form. It was completely you. Very dynamic."

Score: They received a perfect score.

Nev Schulman's Dance to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels (Contemporary)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nev and Jenna's second dance was beautiful, with intricate movements, and as elegant as always. "I forgot to judge, honestly. I was just watching it," Derek admitted. "Just the partnership, the fluidity, the creativity." "I was totally engrossed," Bruno agreed. "There wasn't a detail, a nuance that wasn't exactly on point and on purpose."

Score: They received their second perfect score for the night.

Nelly's Dance to "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra (Jive)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nelly was at ease, much looser, light on his feet, and clearly having a lot of fun in his and Daniella's second dance. They "nailed" it, both Bruno and Derek said. "This was the breakthrough," Carrie Ann exclaimed. "You had like a fire under your foot."

Score: They received a perfect score.

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Dance to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks (Contemporary)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was a beautiful, graceful, and tender second dance for the Bachelorette and Artem. "You danced from your heart," Carrie Ann said. Bruno called it "powerful, beautiful, another fantastic dance."

Score: They received their second perfect score for the night.

Results

After combining the scores and fans' votes, the celebrities in the bottom three were Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, and Justina Machado. The couple with the lowest combined score and eliminated was Weir and Stewart. Then it was up to the judges to save either Skai or Justina. Derek chose Justina, as did Carrie Ann. Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten were eliminated.

What did you think of the latest eliminations? What do you think of the couples heading into the finals?

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC