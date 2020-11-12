A Sweet Deal Is on the Table in 'Shark Tank' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Another day, another deal is the way the cookie crumbles on ABC's long-running series Shark Tank as more entrepreneurs vie for financial assistance from the show's experts.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the November 13 episode, the sharks encounter Ayele Solomon, the founder of Bee D'Vine Honey Wine. Searching for a 20 percent stock in his company, Solomon solicits the sharks for $750,000.

"Ultra smooth and fragrant, Bee D'Vine is produced in small batches from just two ingredients — raw local honey and pure spring water," Solomons explains during his pitch. "When you sip Bee D'Vine, you'll experience the taste of exotic, floral nectars dancing on your palate."

While his sell enchants most of the sharks, Kevin O'Leary (a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful) isn't too enthralled, especially when he learns that Solomon's only moved 400,000 bottles over the course of six years. Lori Greiner isn't dismayed though — she and fellow sharks including Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec come up with an alternative offer that Solomon surely couldn't refuse.

In exchange for a four-way contribution, Lori asks on behalf of herself and fellow sharks (excluding Kevin) if Solomon would give them 40 percent stock in the company for the $750,000 he's asking for. Will Solomon take the deal? See how things pan out in the exclusive clip above and don't miss the full exchange and video on ABC.

