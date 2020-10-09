'Shark Tank' Season 12 Is All About the Resiliency of Small-Business Owners

The resiliency of small-business owners is front and center on Season 12 of the reality hit Shark Tank, where investor Sharks buy into growing companies.

"The entrepreneurs understand they are inspiring others by sharing their stories on how they have navigated the pandemic," says exec producer Clay Newbill. (The most common adjustment: increasing online sales capabilities.)

Many of the ideas they're pitching to the often skeptical panel — Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary — are problem-solving products needed these days. So expect to see a hands-free door opener and a portable handwashing system.

Also swimming in the tank this round: guest Sharks like TOMS shoes founder Blake Mycoskie, who is in the premiere; precocious kid-preneurs; and those offering festive goods for the annual holiday episode.

Most importantly, exec producer Yun Lingner previews, the season brings "inspirational stories of people overcoming hardships in pursuit of a dream." You've got a deal never sounded so satisfying.

Shark Tank, Season 12 Premiere, October 16, 8/7c ABC