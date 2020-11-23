'The Neighborhood's Max Greenfield Previews the End of Dave's City Council Campaign

You may already be suffering from election overload, but this horse race goes down easy: Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), The Neighborhood's perpetual optimist, has reached the end of his campaign for city council.

Dave kicked off his bid last season, hoping to make a difference in the community, and on November 23, he debates the incumbent, the less-than-scrupulous Isaiah Evans (returning guest star Wayne Brady).

So, does he have a strategy? "Dave is not very politically savvy, so to speak," Greenfield says. "He is earnest and optimistic, and all of those traits work against him with someone like Wayne's character, who's all savvy."

Luckily, Dave has curmudgeonly neighbor and pal Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to help him try to beat Evans at his own game. And, Greenfield teases, their skirmish might involve…dancing? "When you have Wayne Brady, dancing just comes with the deal," he says. "Does the debate break out into a full dance routine by Wayne? Maybe. I don't want to give anything away."

Though we learn election results by episode's end, Greenfield is doubtful about his character's future in politics. "The show is not Dave's political journey," he says. "I think it's just another chapter of living in this neighborhood and becoming a part of this community and bringing Dave and Calvin and their two families closer together." And we all could use a little unity these days.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS