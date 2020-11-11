'American Horror Story's Season 10 Poster Has Some Serious Bite (PHOTO)

Ryan Murphy is giving American Horror Story fans something new to nibble on ahead of Season 10.

The showrunner unveiled the first poster for the upcoming chapter of FX's long-running anthology series. Murphy shared the poster depicting an open mouth filled with razor-sharp teeth that are being examined by what appears to be a dentist. Etched on the tongue is AHS10.

Reminiscent of Season 4's Freak Show clown mouth, the image coincides with previous clues released by Murphy regarding the upcoming season. Along with the image, Murphy tagged the location on the poster as Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Earlier this year, Murphy shared another image of hands emerging from the ocean and grasping at the shore's edge. "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." Murphy captioned the image. This certainly fits with the newest poster which features some shark-like jaws.

One could even speculate that Season 10 will feature sirens as Murphy's casting announcement also featured ocean waves. No official theme has been announced, but viewers are closer to answers regarding Season 10.

The latest chapter will feature some returning favorites and fresh faces including Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Macaulay Culkin.

Stay tuned for additional details as work on American Horror Story's upcoming 10th season continues.

