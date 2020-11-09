'The Shrink Next Door': Kathryn Hahn Joins Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd in Apple Comedy

The cast of an upcoming Apple Original series is growing.

Kathryn Hahn is joining Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in The Shrink Next Door, an eight-episode limited comedy based on the #1 new podcast of 2019 by Wondery and Bloomberg Media and inspired by true events.

The series follows "the bizarre relationship" between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (Ferrell), as "the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty's life." That includes moving into his home in the Hamptons and convincing him to make him the family business' president. Hahn will play Marty's younger sister, Phyllis.

The Shrink Next Door will show "how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest," according to Apple.

Hahn has worked with both Ferrell and Rudd in the past, including in the films Anchorman and Step Brothers and NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. Her previous TV credits also include Central Park, I Know This Much Is True, Mrs. Fletcher, and Transparent.

The Shrink Next Door is directed by Michael Showalter and based on Georgia Pritchett's script. Joining Ferrell, Rudd, Showalter, and Pritchett as executive producers are Jessica Elbaum, Brittney Segal, Jordana Mollick, Marshall Lewy, Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy. The podcast's host Joe Nocera is co-executive producer.