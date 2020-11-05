'The Good Place's William Jackson Harper to Lead 'Love Life' Season 2

The Good Place's William Jackson Harper is trading the after life for Love Life for Season 2 of HBO Max's anthology series.

The actor, who starred as Chidi Anagonye for four seasons of NBC's fan favorite half-hour comedy, is jumping over to the rom-com series previously led by Anna Kendrick. According to Deadline, who announced Harper's casting, Season 2 will remain set in New York City but will now focus on Harper's new character's story.

Love Life debuted its first season in tandem with HBO Max's launch as one of the new streaming platform's flagship series. Harper's unnamed character is a man who believes he's found his soulmate, but after a years-long marriage, he is blindsided when the relationship falls apart.

Left in the lurch, the character will seek the romantic fulfillment he thought he'd already found and along the way will run into some familiar faces. A number of characters from the show's first season, including Kendrick's Darby, will make brief appearances.

When TV Insider spoke with series creator Sam Boyd back in June, he hinted at the possibility of exploring a different kind of love in the show's sophomore run. "Every season would be different from the next and with the help of writers' rooms from season to season comprised of writers who had lived different experiences," Boyd said.

"We would be able to have characters with different genders and ethnicities and sexual orientations," he continued. "And we would have this vessel for which we could explore as many different ways to be a person and ways to try to love someone as possible."

Stay tuned for additional news as work on Love Life Season 2 gets underway and if you haven't checked out the delightful first season, check it out now on HBO Max.

Love Life, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max