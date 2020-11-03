The 'DWTS' Sun Sets on Chrishell Stause, Who Has a Few Things to Say About the Matter

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko were in the bottom two last night on Dancing With the Stars and the judges opted not to save them, ending the Selling Sunset star’s mirror ball trophy quest. After the show, TV Insider chatted with the ejected duo.

Savchenko, off the bat, praised their hard work, asking, “Don’t you think tonight’s dance was better than last week’s?” (Last week, the pair danced a Paso Doble and received their highest score yet – 26 points.)

“We felt this week was better,” added Stause, as the reality of being voted off the show quickly sunk in. “It is what it is. We left out it all out on the dance floor.”

The couple’s Viennese Waltz to Rhianna’s "Love on the Brain" certainly made an impression on judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, who gave the couple a combined score of 24.

“The judges [had these] reactions right after our dance,” Savchenko said. “Derek said his heart was still beating; Bruno, too.”

“It was nice for your dance to have an effect on someone,” Stause added. “That’s the point. I’m not the most technically astute dancer, but I love the fact that we affected them. It sucks to go home, though. I felt every week I was improving technically. I had room to keep growing. We wanted to be here.”

When you add in the two extra points that they received by doing the group dance, #TeamSellingIt went out with a score of 26, matching last week’s numbers. Stause said she'll remember the entire experience, particularly, she says, the routines that required she take on a character.

“I’ve been in soaps since 2005,” Stause said. “This is the only job I’ve known as an adult. In soaps you get a script and you bring the passion. It’s not a big deal to do that kind of work.”

But DWTS, she said, has reignited her passion for acting. “The dances where we didn’t have a story or a character verses the ones in which we did were night and day. I think I shine in those moments where I can play a character and embody those moments," she explained. "I don’t want to lose that. I don’t want to lose that passion I have for acting. I love embodying a character and embracing it.”

As for plans for the future, she said, “Let me tell you that Gleb has a lot of things in the works. He’s coming to a TV screen to you very soon, but we can’t say anything just yet. Networks want to announce things before we can say anything. I know it’s a lame answer, but we have really huge things coming up — this is not the last you’ve going to see of us. We’ll be back on your screens very soon.”

